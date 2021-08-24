4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Kellogg

The Trade: Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) 10% owner Kellogg W K Foundation Trust, Kellogg W K Foundation disposed a total of 83332 shares at an average price of $66.38. The insider received $5,531,878.16 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Kellogg recently reported second-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 2.6% year-on-year, to $3.55 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.41 billion.

What Kellogg Does: Founded in 1906, Kellogg is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of cereal, cookies, crackers, and other packaged foods.

Interactive Brokers

The Trade: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Thomas Aj Frank sold a total of 36753 shares at an average price of $61.26. The insider received $2,251,649.09 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, last month, reported downbeat quarterly earnings.

What Interactive Brokers Does: Interactive Brokers Group Inc, or IB, conducts broker-dealer agency business and proprietary trading business worldwide.

eBay

The Trade: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Director Robert H. Swan sold a total of 40000 shares at an average price of $73.15. The insider received $2,925,884.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: eBay recently reported mixed results for its second quarter.

What eBay Does: eBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $85 billion in 2020 gross merchandise volume, or GMV, rendering the firm the fifth-largest global e-commerce company.

Wendy's

The Trade: The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Director Peter W May sold a total of 424690 shares at an average price of $23.92. The insider received $10,158,361.21 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Oppenheimer, last week, upgraded Wendy's from Perform to Outperform and announced a $29 price target.

What Wendy's Does: The Wendy's Co is a quick-service restaurant franchisor, operating restaurants under the brand name Wendy's.