Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Kohl's, Victoria's Secret Or Dollar General?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Morgan Stanley maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) with an Underweight and raised the price target from $47 to $48.

Kohl's is trading higher by 1.6% at $59.11.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger downgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $76 price target.

Victoria's Secret is trading higher by 2.6% at $67.78.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Sarang Vora maintained Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $235 to $260.

Dollar General is trading lower by 0.2% at $234.13.