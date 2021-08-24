 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Kohl's, Victoria's Secret Or Dollar General?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2021
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Morgan Stanley maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) with an Underweight and raised the price target from $47 to $48.

Kohl's is trading higher by 1.6% at $59.11.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger downgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $76 price target.

Victoria's Secret is trading higher by 2.6% at $67.78.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Sarang Vora maintained Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $235 to $260.

Dollar General is trading lower by 0.2% at $234.13.

Posted-In: Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

