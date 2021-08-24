Sony Releases Trailer For 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Sony Group Corp’s (NYSE: SONY) Sony Pictures Releasing has dropped the first trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” online.

What Happened: The new film picks up where 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” left off, with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) facing the challenges of having his superhero identity revealed. He implores his mentor Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell that makes the entire world forget he has been revealed as Spider-Man. However, the spell winds up creating problems Peter was not expecting.

The trailer includes the return of Alfred Molina’s Dr. Octopus, who died at the end of “Spider-Man 2” in 2004. Although they are not present in the trailer, Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx reprise their roles as Green Goblin and Electro from earlier films in the franchise.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which also stars Zendaya as Peter’s girlfriend MJ and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, opens in a theatrical-exclusive release on Dec. 17.

What Else Is Happening: Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange is scheduled to return in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has scheduled for release on March 25, 2022. Sam Raimi directed the film, which co-stars Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is Holland’s third and final performance in the franchise under his contract with Sony and Marvel Studios. Holland, who succeeded Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the Spider-Man role, said in an Collider interview earlier this year that he’d be “back in a heartbeat” if he was offered the chance to play the character again.

However, in an Entertainment Weekly interview from last month, Zendaya stated no one in the current film’s cast was aware if there was going to be an additional installment in the franchise.

Photo: Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange and Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photo courtesy Sony Pictures Releasing.