Why Are CrowdStrike's Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 8:48am   Comments
Why Are CrowdStrike's Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Cybersecurity vendor CrowdStrike Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares traded higher by 4.76% at $257.41 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  • CrowdStrike will join the Nasdaq - 100 index from August 26, replacing Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ: MXIM). China recently ratified Analog Devices Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) takeover of Maxim Integrated. 
  • CrowdStrike, which was named a leader in IDC: MarketScape for U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services (MDR), will release its Q2 FY22 earnings results on August 31.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas

