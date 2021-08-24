Why Are CrowdStrike's Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Cybersecurity vendor CrowdStrike Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares traded higher by 4.76% at $257.41 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
- CrowdStrike will join the Nasdaq - 100 index from August 26, replacing Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ: MXIM). China recently ratified Analog Devices Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) takeover of Maxim Integrated.
- CrowdStrike, which was named a leader in IDC: MarketScape for U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services (MDR), will release its Q2 FY22 earnings results on August 31.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas