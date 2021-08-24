 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IAA Names Susan Healy As CFO; Reiterates FY21 Outlook
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 7:45am   Comments
Share:
IAA Names Susan Healy As CFO; Reiterates FY21 Outlook
  • IAA Inc (NYSE: IAA) appointed Susan Healy as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective September 1, 2021. Healy will succeed Vance Johnston, who is leaving IAA to pursue other opportunities.
  • Most recently, Healy served as the senior vice president, finance for Ulta Beauty, where she led corporate strategy, mergers, and acquisitions, financial planning and analysis, treasury, and procurement.
  • Additionally, the company reiterated its FY21 financial outlook; Organic revenue growth of 20% -24% from FY20 revenues of $1.385 billion, Organic Adjusted EBITDA growth of 29%-33% compared to FY20 Adjusted EBITDA of $398.5 million.
  • Price Action: IAA shares closed 0.75% higher at $52.10 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IAA)

IAA Breaks Ground On Two New Branches
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In IAA And ASHR
Unusual Options Activity Insight: IAA
Unusual Options Activity Insight: IAA
Analyzing IAA's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing IAA's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Management

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com