Nokia Scoops 5G Contracts In Newer Markets
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 1:21pm   Comments
  • A1 Telekom Austria Group (A1) has chosen Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) to extend its 5G footprint outside of Austria into Bulgaria, Serbia, and Slovenia.
  • Nokia will provide 5G RAN solutions from its AirScale portfolio to Bulgaria, Serbia, Slovenia, and a 5G Standalone core network to Serbia and Slovenia.
  • The deployment is already underway in Bulgaria and is likely to start imminently in all other markets. 
  • Nokia is already providing 5G coverage across Austria.
  • Nokia will provide equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including 5G RAN and other Nokia AirScale radio access products.
  • Nokia will support A1 to cover the significant populated communities and main roads within the next five years.
  • Recently, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERICwon 5G contracts in China, beating Nokia.
  • Price Action: NOK shares traded higher by 2.37% at $6.04 on the last check Monday.

