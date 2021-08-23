Nokia Scoops 5G Contracts In Newer Markets
- A1 Telekom Austria Group (A1) has chosen Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) to extend its 5G footprint outside of Austria into Bulgaria, Serbia, and Slovenia.
- Nokia will provide 5G RAN solutions from its AirScale portfolio to Bulgaria, Serbia, Slovenia, and a 5G Standalone core network to Serbia and Slovenia.
- The deployment is already underway in Bulgaria and is likely to start imminently in all other markets.
- Nokia is already providing 5G coverage across Austria.
- Nokia will provide equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including 5G RAN and other Nokia AirScale radio access products.
- Nokia will support A1 to cover the significant populated communities and main roads within the next five years.
- Recently, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) won 5G contracts in China, beating Nokia.
- Price Action: NOK shares traded higher by 2.37% at $6.04 on the last check Monday.
