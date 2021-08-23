Why City Office REIT's Stock Reached A New 52-Week High Today
City Office REIT Inc (NYSE: CIO) shares are trading higher by 19% at $15.36 Monday morning after the company announced the sale of its Life Science assets for $576 million.
RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll also maintained City Office REIT with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $16 to $19.
City Office REIT is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States.
City Office REIT has a 52-week high of $15.85 and a 52-week low of $6.12.
