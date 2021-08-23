Why Square's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher after Investors Business Daily's swing trader reportedly named the stock a long pick.

Square's stock is also trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin. The company's Cashapp allows users to buy and sell Bitcoin.

Square, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates tools that enables sellers to accept card payments; also provide reporting and analytics, and next-day settlement.

Square's stock was trading about 3.3% higher at $271.74 per share Monday morning at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $289.23 and a 52-week low of $134.00.