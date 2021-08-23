 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Burlington Coat Factory, Deere Or Intuit?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 23, 2021 9:30am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $380 to $400.

Burlington Stores is trading flat in Monday's pre-market session.

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook maintained Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $439 to $440.

Deere is trading higher by 0.7% at $353.91 in Monday's pre-market session.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $540 to $645.

Intuit is trading higher by 0.6% at $548.47.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

