Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Burlington Coat Factory, Deere Or Intuit?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $380 to $400.

Burlington Stores is trading flat in Monday's pre-market session.

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook maintained Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $439 to $440.

Deere is trading higher by 0.7% at $353.91 in Monday's pre-market session.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $540 to $645.

Intuit is trading higher by 0.6% at $548.47.