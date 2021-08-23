3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

FireEye

The Trade: FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) President and COO John Watters acquired a total of 40000 shares at an average price of $17.02. The insider spent $680,665.50 to acquire those share.

What’s Happening:FireEye recently introduced FireEye XDR, a unified platform designed to help security operations teams strengthen threat detection, accelerate response capabilities, and simplify investigations.

What FireEye Does: FireEye is a pure-play cybersecurity firm that offers solutions for networks, endpoints, and email.

Myovant Sciences

The Trade: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) 10% owner Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd, Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd acquired a total of 63908 shares at an average price of 21.49. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,373,513.04.

What’s Happening: Myovant Sciences recently appointed Uneek Mehra as Chief Financial and Business Officer.

What Myovant Sciences Does: Myovant Sciences Ltd is a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men.

Commercial Vehicle

The Trade: Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) President and CEO Harold Bevis bought a total of 33500 shares at an average price of $9.10. The insider spent $304,850.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Commercial Vehicle, earlier during the month, reported upbeat quarterly results.

What Commercial Vehicle Does: Commercial Vehicle Group Inc is a supplier of cab-related products and systems.