7 Songs About Money To Inspire Traders

The stock market is open from 9:30 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET. This window creates hours of time that might need some music to get you going. If you trade during the pre-market hours or after market session, that adds hours of additional trading time.

Here are seven songs about money that investors could listen to during the trading day as motivation to make and take profits.

If you don’t want to listen to music or are out of songs, you can always tune into Benzinga’s shows on YouTube, with coverage Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. providing stories and trading ideas to watch or listen to in the background.

All I Do Is Win: A great trader makes money with their picks. While not all investments or trades will be winners, it might be important to celebrate the victories with the appropriately titled “All I Do Is Win” from DJ Khaled that features Ludacris, T-Pain, Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg.

“Got money on my mind, I can never get enough.”

“Got twenty bank accounts, accountants count me in.”

“Make millions every year, the South’s champion.”

The Final Countdown: The ‘80s anthem “The Final Countdown” by Europe could be a good tune to put on if its Friday, the last day of trading for the week or maybe it’s 3:30 and the last half hour of trading.

“Traders could use this as a clock just before the market closes. Start the song and you know you’ve got three or four of the most intense moments of trading in your day ahead of you. As the song winds down, (if you’re a day trader) you better have all your trades pulled off!” Benzinga’s own Brent said.

“It’s the final countdown. The final countdown.”

Billionaire: Released in 2010, “Billionaire” by Bruno Mars was one of the most well-known songs of the year. Investors could take notes from the song and all the ideas Mars laid out for when he’s rich. If you’re investing and dreaming of being rich one day, the song could bring to mind the things money could buy. The song might also be a painful reminder of all the things you can’t currently do.

“I wanna be a billionaire so f***ing bad. Buy all the things I never had.”

Money That’s What I Want: Released in the 1950s, the Barrett Strong song might be remembered by its remake for the first season of “Shark Tank.” The song was used as the theme song for the popular ABC show. The Beatles also performed a cover version of the song.

“Money don’t get everything it’s true. What it don’t get, I can’t use. Now give me money. That’s what I want.”

Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money): A Super Bowl commercial from Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) featured the 1985 Pet Shop Boys song “Opportunities.”

“I’ve got the brains. You’ve got the looks. Let’s make lots of money.”

The song could be an anthem for people looking to trade together or share ideas on social media and creating an opportunity for profits.

C.R.E.A.M.: The 1994 acronym titled “C.R.E.A.M.” from Wu-Tang Clan could be a good listen for investors. The title stands for “cash rules everything around me,” which could be a true statement for most investors who are seeking to find profitable trades and cash out.

“Cash rules everything around me. C.R.E.A.M., get the money. Dollar dollar bill y’all.”

The Gambler: Perhaps the best song for investors to listen to is “The Gambler,” an anthem from Kenny Rogers. The song references poker and knowing when to lay down a bad hand versus continuing to bet, but can be applied to so many facets of life, including investing.

“You’ve got to know when to hold ‘em. Know when to fold ‘em. Know when to walk away.”

“Every gambler knows that the secret to survivin’ is knowing what to throw away.”

Many investors keep losing positions for too long or keep winners without taking profits along the way. Folding instead of holding could generate better returns for investors.