The Ultimate Trading Playlist: Kanye, Zeppelin And Many More

Kenny Glick | Founder | HitTheBid.com

“Loser” - Grateful Dead

“Rat Race” - Bob Marley

“M79” - Vampire Weekend

Tim Seymour | Founder and CIO | Seymour Asset Management

"Won't Get Fooled Again" - Who

"Death or Glory" - Clash

Ryan Sellers | Founder and CEO | OpenOutcrier.com

"In the Air Tonight" - Phil Collins

"Power" - Kanye West

"Sirius" - Alan Parsons Project

Ben Axler | Founder and CIO | Spruce Point Management

"Kasmir" - Led Zeppelin

Jerremy Newsome | CEO and Co-Founder | RealLifeTrading.com

"Billionaire" - Bruno Mars

"Freebird" - Lynyrd Skynyrd

Jon Najarian | Co-Founder | Investitute

"Cowboy" - Kid Rock

"Wobble" - V.I.C.

"Feuer Frei" - Rammstein

