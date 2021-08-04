Tesla Begins Sending Out AI Day Invitations — Complete With A Teaser

Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is dispatching invitations for AI Day to be held this month, and the company seems to have also included a teaser in the RSVP.

What Happened: The invite for the AI Day, which Musk confirmed would be held on August 19 last month, features a custom stack of computer hardware, The Street reported, noting that is likely connected to the automaker’s “Project Dojo” neural network training supercomputer.

More intriguing is the text on the RSVP screen of the invitation, which reads that attendees will “also get an inside-look at what’s next for AI at Tesla beyond our vehicle fleet.”

At the company’s Q1 earnings call in April, Musk had said, “long term, people will think of Tesla as much as an AI robotics company as we are a car company or an energy company.”

“I think we are developing one of the strongest hardware and software AI teams in the world,” Musk added, praising Tesla’s AI prowess.

During the call, Musk touched on the importance of neural net-based computing and wrapped up his narrative by saying that “probably others will want to use it too and we will make it available.”

Why It Matters: Hints of what is to come on AI Day emerged Tuesday from tweets of Dennis Hong, a Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering professor at UCLA, who posted photos of a stacked computer with multiple components.

A Tesla Daily video, first noted on The Street, touched on Hong’s and his lab’s relation with Tesla.

The AI Day originally scheduled for July had recruitment on agenda. In January, Musk had hinted on social media that more information on the Dojo Supercomputer would be revealed later in the year.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Tesla shares closed nearly unchanged at $709.74 in the regular session and fell almost 0.4% in the after-hours trading.

