 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MRS Integrates Verisk's Voice Analytics Into Telephone Medical Interviews
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 3:56pm   Comments
Share:
MRS Integrates Verisk's Voice Analytics Into Telephone Medical Interviews
  • Management Research Services (MRS), a technology and data provider for the life insurance industry, integrates Verisk Analytics, Inc's (NASDAQ: VRSK) proprietary voice analytics into its telephone medical interviews to help flag potential tobacco users early and streamline the underwriting workflow.
  • MRS will implement Verisk's Tobacco Usage Propensity Model, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze audio interviews. The audio analysis can flag probable tobacco users.
  • MRS will apply the rules it has developed, based on Verisk's model output, to identify a small percentage of applicants who may require lab testing to verify their tobacco usage status while enabling the majority of applicants to bypass lab testing.
  • Price Action: VRSK shares are trading higher by 1.97% at $194.515 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRSK)

Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2021
10 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com