MRS Integrates Verisk's Voice Analytics Into Telephone Medical Interviews
- Management Research Services (MRS), a technology and data provider for the life insurance industry, integrates Verisk Analytics, Inc's (NASDAQ: VRSK) proprietary voice analytics into its telephone medical interviews to help flag potential tobacco users early and streamline the underwriting workflow.
- MRS will implement Verisk's Tobacco Usage Propensity Model, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze audio interviews. The audio analysis can flag probable tobacco users.
- MRS will apply the rules it has developed, based on Verisk's model output, to identify a small percentage of applicants who may require lab testing to verify their tobacco usage status while enabling the majority of applicants to bypass lab testing.
- Price Action: VRSK shares are trading higher by 1.97% at $194.515 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.