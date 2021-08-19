 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Why Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Surging Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2021 1:19pm   Comments
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) is surging higher Thursday after the company announced it launched two new dental products. 

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals launched OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse, which was developed with Gabriel Science and is the company's second dental product in the U.S. OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse uses Sonoma’s patented Microcyn technology to cleanse teeth, gums, and mouth.

Sonoma and Medical Systems Solutions also launched Microdacyn Oral Care for both professional and consumer use in Switzerland. The product aims to combat oral and pharyngeal infections and inflammation, and reduce pain and coughing.

“We are pleased to bring the oral rinse to dental offices in the U.S., and for both professional and consumer use in Europe. Gabriel Science and Medical System Solutions are ideal partners for advancing our dental and oral care line of products,” said Bruce Thornton, COO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Price Action: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has traded as high as $15.19 and as low as $5.24 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 94% at $10.49.

Posted-In: Bruce Thornton why it's movingNews

