BetMGM Partners with Liv Hospitality For Sports Betting In South Dakota
- Sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM, a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain PLC (OTC: GMVHY), is partnering with Liv Hospitality's Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort and Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort, offering future retail and mobile sports betting in Deadwood.
- The BetMGM mobile app will be accessible within both Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort and Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort beginning from September.
- The Deadwood Sports Betting Legalization Amendment was approved by voters on Nov. 3, 2020, authorizing the South Dakota State Legislature to legalize sports betting in Deadwood.
- Price Action: MGM shares are trading lower by 3.05% at $37.46 on the last check Thursday.
