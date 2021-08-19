 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BetMGM Partners with Liv Hospitality For Sports Betting In South Dakota
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 12:08pm   Comments
Share:
BetMGM Partners with Liv Hospitality For Sports Betting In South Dakota
  • Sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM, a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain PLC (OTC: GMVHY), is partnering with Liv Hospitality's Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort and Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort, offering future retail and mobile sports betting in Deadwood.
  • The BetMGM mobile app will be accessible within both Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort and Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort beginning from September.
  • The Deadwood Sports Betting Legalization Amendment was approved by voters on Nov. 3, 2020, authorizing the South Dakota State Legislature to legalize sports betting in Deadwood.
  • Price Action: MGM shares are trading lower by 3.05% at $37.46 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGM)

Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Big 3 Sports Betting Companies Continue To Dominate Michigan Market
6 Groups Submit Bids For New York Sports Betting: What Investors Should Know With Cuomo's Resignation
DraftKings Analyst Talks Golden Nugget Deal: 'This Alignment Is A Smart Move'
Understanding MGM Resorts Intl's Unusual Options Activity
3 Reasons To Love Penn National's theScore Buyout
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com