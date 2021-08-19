Jowell Global Partners With Hope Bio-Technology To Develop Cell-Tech Based Skincare Products
- Cosmetics e-commerce platform Jowell Global Ltd (NASDAQ: JWEL) is partnering with Hope Bio-Technology (Suzhou) Co Ltd, a microbial culture medium manufacturer in China. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Jowell Global has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Suzhou Wujiang Hope Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. in this regard.
- Under the agreement, the parties will cooperate to research and develop new immune cell technologies for skincare products, cosmetics, and health and nutritional supplements.
- Price Action: JWEL shares are trading lower by 5.28% at $4.66 on the last check Thursday.
