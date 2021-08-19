General Motors, AT&T Partner For 5G Connectivity To Vehicles
- General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) aim to launch 5G cellular connectivity to millions of GM vehicles coming off the assembly line over the next decade in the U.S.
- GM and AT&T have collaborated for automotive connectivity with a fifth-generation cellular network architecture for an all-electric and autonomous future.
- GM and AT&T will build a high-performance 5G core network. The 5G connectivity will first be available in select model year 2024 vehicles.
- GM's fifth-generation network, current 4G LTE-equipped model year 2019, and newer vehicles will experience faster connectivity speeds and many of the same performance benefits of future 5G-equipped vehicles.
- The initiative is part of GM and AT&T's broad strategy to launch the world's largest fleet of 5G-enabled vehicles and the culmination of a two-year collaboration.
- AT&T and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) are bringing together AT&T's 5G network with Microsoft's scalable cloud services to drive GM's delivery of next-generation connected vehicle solutions.
- Price Action: GM shares traded lower by 3.66% at $48.99 on the last check Thursday.
