Barrett Business Services Opens Pittsburgh Branch Office
- Barrett Business Services, Inc (NASDAQ: BBSI) has expanded its national footprint by opening a branch office in Pittsburgh, PA.
- The company named Autumn Powell as Area Manager. She will be responsible for leveraging BBSI's business management expertise and employee-related service.
- "Pittsburgh presents an excellent opportunity to broaden our presence in Pennsylvania and further our mission of delivering the expertise and solutions that help our clients achieve prosperity in their business," commented Gerald Blotz, BBSI's Chief Operating Officer.
- Price Action: BBSI shares closed lower by 2.79% at $74.68 on Wednesday.
