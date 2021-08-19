 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Eyes Brick And Mortar Retail As Walmart Jumps Into E-Commerce
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 2:09pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Eyes Brick And Mortar Retail As Walmart Jumps Into E-Commerce
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is looking forward to launching multiple prominent physical retail locations, including Ohio, California, to operate like department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Amazon attempts to sink its teeth deeper into sales of clothing, household items, electronics, and other areas via bricks-and-mortar retail, an industry the e-commerce retailer had disrupted with its online presence.
  • Amazon aims to tap the return of consumers to the stores post-vaccination, which led to the weaker e-commerce revenue, something that the pandemic had reversed entirely.
  • Earlier this year, Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMTannounced a $14 billion investment to drive its e-commerce business. It began offering subscriptions to its proprietary e-commerce technologies and capabilities to small and midsized businesses.
  • Walmart's Q2 revenue rose 2.4% Y/Y to $141 billion, beating the consensus of $136.9 billion, marking its highest quarterly revenue ever outside of the holiday season. In contrast, Amazon's e-commerce slowdown led to Q2 revenue of $113.1 billion, up 27% Y/Y missing the consensus of $115.1 billion.
  • Amazon's new retail spaces of 30,000 square feet, smaller than the 100,000 square feet department stores, will stock items from top consumer brands.
  • It aims to take on the format adopted by Bloomingdale's Inc, Nordstrom Inc (NYSE: JWN), and other department-store chains. 
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.14% at $3,196, and WMT shares traded higher by 0.47% at $149.82 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Amazon Now Wants To Reinvent The In-Store Shopping Experience
Nicole Kidman Bypasses Quarantine Mandate To Shoot Amazon Series In Hong Kong
Could This Ethical Technology Company be as Revolutionary as Tesla?
Largest US Pension Fund Trimmed Positions In Apple, Facebook, Google, Tesla In Q2 And Loaded Up Heavily On These 2 Stocks
Rarest Of Gems? Here's Why This Analyst Is Upgrading ViacomCBS
If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Amazon, Alibaba Or Jumia?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com