Beacon Roofing Supply Shifts Fiscal Year-End
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 2:43pm   Comments
Beacon Roofing Supply Shifts Fiscal Year-End
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) Board of Directors approved updates to the Nominating and Governance Committee Charter and membership and a change to the company's fiscal year-end.
  • The NGC Charter was updated to explicitly state the committee's role in overseeing corporate social responsibility, safety, and environmental practices. 
  • Additionally, the company will change its fiscal year-end from September 30 to December 31, which will be effective beginning January 1, 2022, for the year ending December 31, 2022. 
  • The company plans to file an Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the fiscal year 2021, ending September 30, 2021, and a transition report on Form 10‑QT for the transition period from October 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: BECN shares are trading lower by 2.18% at $48.99 on the last check Tuesday.

