 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Sea Shares Are Rising With The Tide Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 17, 2021 11:45am   Comments
Share:

Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its full-year 2021 guidance. 

Sea reported a quarterly earnings loss of 61 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 52 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $2.3 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.93 billion. 

Sea expects full-year 2021 bookings for digital entertainment to be in a range of $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion, representing 44.4% growth year over year. The company expects full-year 2021 e-commerce revenue to be in a range of $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion, representing 121.5% growth year over year.

"Our efforts to capture the long-term growth from the shift to digitization across our markets continued to deliver clear and strong results," said Forrest Li, chairman and CEO of Sea. 

Sea is an internet company focused on digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services.

Price Action: Sea is making a new 52-week high in trading today.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 7.56% at $312.44.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SE)

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Sea Ltd Stock Jumps On Solid Q2 Revenue, Raised FY21 Outlook
Recap: Sea Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 17, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Sea
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Forrest Li why it's movingNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com