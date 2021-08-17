Better Choice Company Plans $2M Share Buyback Program
- Animal health and wellness firm Better Choice Company Inc's (NYSE: BTTR) board has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $2 million of its outstanding common stock, valid until December 31, 2021.
- Better Choice will fund repurchases through cash on hand.
- "We believe the repurchase program is an excellent opportunity to buy our common shares at a significant discount to their intrinsic value," said chairman Michael Young.
- The company held $2.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: BTTR shares are trading lower by 1.73% at $3.40 on the last check Tuesday.
