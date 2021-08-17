DraftKings Marketplace Expands To Canada
- DraftKings Inc's (NASDAQ: DKNG) NFT platform for buying, selling, and trading digital collectibles, DraftKings Marketplace, is now available to customers in Canada. The move comes ahead of the exclusive Wayne Gretzky NFT drops.
- The full Preseason Access Collection of Wayne Gretzky NFTs is provided by Autograph in partnership with Upper Deck, with Premier editions dropping on August 17, 2021, and Signature editions to follow on August 20, 2021.
- The waiting rooms for every drop will open 30 minutes prior, and joining these queues is essential for customers to access the drops.
- Canadian-based Scarcity Labs will help support aspects of DraftKings Marketplace.
- Price Action: DKNG shares are trading lower by 1.91% at $51.46 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.