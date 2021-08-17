 Skip to main content

DraftKings Marketplace Expands To Canada
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 10:38am   Comments
  • DraftKings Inc's (NASDAQ: DKNG) NFT platform for buying, selling, and trading digital collectibles, DraftKings Marketplace, is now available to customers in Canada. The move comes ahead of the exclusive Wayne Gretzky NFT drops.
  • The full Preseason Access Collection of Wayne Gretzky NFTs is provided by Autograph in partnership with Upper Deck, with Premier editions dropping on August 17, 2021, and Signature editions to follow on August 20, 2021.
  • The waiting rooms for every drop will open 30 minutes prior, and joining these queues is essential for customers to access the drops.
  • Canadian-based Scarcity Labs will help support aspects of DraftKings Marketplace.
  • Price Action: DKNG shares are trading lower by 1.91% at $51.46 on the last check Tuesday.

