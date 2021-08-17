Why You Should Attend The PreMarket Prep Introduction To Professional Trading Webinar

Over the years, the PreMarket Prep crew has received multiple requests to offer more trading education in addition to our daily broadcasts. Well, the time has finally come.

On Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, our first of many educational events will take place: The Introduction To Professional Trading Webinar.

Three familiar faces will be conducting the event: Joel Elconin, Dennis Dick and Mitch Hoch. The trio will be joined by Rob Friesen, president and COO of Bright Trading and CEO and Director Of Education at StockOdds, who will introduce a more statistical approach to the markets.

The four panelists, with over 80 years of collected experience, will cover a variety of topics regarding trading/investing that will be new tools for your trading toolbox.

Here is the agenda for the event:

Part 1: 9-10 a.m. EST: How To Prepare For The Trading Day

We will detail how we prepare for our trading day. Although each of the panelists has their own methods, the overlaps in their routines should be noted.

Part 2: 10-11 a.m. EST: Our Trading Processes Explained

Dennis’ segment “Trading Off Relationships” will allow participants to better understand his thought process as he makes hundreds of traders per day. How do surprise catalysts alter his trading plan? How does he use indexes to offset his exposure?

Joel’s segment will explain his technical approach to the markets—how he predetermines exit and entry levels and how he adjusts to price action offered by the markets.

Rob will introduce the method of “Basket Trading.” He will explain how he looks to exploit as many of the statistical edges offered by StockOdds on a daily and longer-term basis.

Part 3: 11-11:10 a.m. EST: Resources To Help Your Trading

After learning about all these different strategies, what is the best way to implement them?

This segment will go over the resources needed to make you a better trader/investor.

Part 4: 11:10-12 p.m. EST: Questions And Answers

With so much material to cover, we will not be able to field questions during the presentations. Instead, we have designated this time to answer your questions.

This will be your opportunity to have the panelists' full attention and help you learn from mistakes they have made over the years.

To attend this exclusive event for U.S. and non-U.S. customers to, visit https://www.premarketprep.com/