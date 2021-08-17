 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Philip Morris Launches Smoke Free Product IQOS ILUMA In Japan
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Share:
Philip Morris Launches Smoke Free Product IQOS ILUMA In Japan
  • Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has launched IQOS ILUMA to their portfolio of smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke or use nicotine products.
  • The IQOS ILUMA series offers two devices in Japan: IQOS ILUMA PRIME and IQOS ILUMA, available for pre-order on IQOS.com beginning August 17, 2021, and for purchase at stores on August 18, 2021.
  • IQOS ILUMA introduces induction-heating technology, which utilizes no blade and requires no cleaning.
  • The heating technology in these devices is the Smartcore Induction System that heats the tobacco from within the new Terea Smartcore Stick.
  • As of June 30, 2021, PMI's smoke-free products are available in 67 markets and targets 100 markets with its smoke-free products by 2025.
  • Price Action: PM shares traded lower by 0.24% at $102.09 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PM)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Philip Morris International Acquires Inhaled Drug Developer OtiTop
These Top 15 Cannabis Startups Have Raised Almost $3 Billion Without Going Public
Philip Morris Acquires Respiratory Drug Development Firm OtiTopic For Undisclosed Sum
Philip Morris Raises Bid For UK Inhaler Group Vectura
Analyzing Philip Morris Intl's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com