Philip Morris Launches Smoke Free Product IQOS ILUMA In Japan
- Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has launched IQOS ILUMA to their portfolio of smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke or use nicotine products.
- The IQOS ILUMA series offers two devices in Japan: IQOS ILUMA PRIME and IQOS ILUMA, available for pre-order on IQOS.com beginning August 17, 2021, and for purchase at stores on August 18, 2021.
- IQOS ILUMA introduces induction-heating technology, which utilizes no blade and requires no cleaning.
- The heating technology in these devices is the Smartcore Induction System that heats the tobacco from within the new Terea Smartcore Stick.
- As of June 30, 2021, PMI's smoke-free products are available in 67 markets and targets 100 markets with its smoke-free products by 2025.
- Price Action: PM shares traded lower by 0.24% at $102.09 on the last check Tuesday.
