Tesla Looks To Expand Legal, External Relations Teams In China: Report

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 4:48am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is beefing up its legal and external relations teams in China, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing a job post from the Elon Musk-led company on WeChat.

What Happened: The Palo Alto, California-based electric vehicle maker is hiring external relation managers in several Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, amid intense scrutiny over safety and customer complaints, as per Reuters.

The company is hiring lawyers specialized in construction, anti-monopoly and data privacy protection areas,and also looking for public relations managers.

The job advertisement did go into details of external relation positions but separate posts showed the managers will handle government relations as well.  

See Also: Tesla Said To Be Beefing Up Government Relations Team In China Amid Intense Regulatory Scrutiny

Why It Matters: In April, Tesla had participated in four policy discussions and stepped up engagement with regulators to strengthen its government relations team in China. The move came soon after it was targeted by state media and regulators over customer complaints.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.32% lower at $686.17 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: China electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Tech Media

