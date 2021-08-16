4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Cricut

The Trade: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) 10% owner Abdiel Capital Management Llc, Abdiel Qualified Master Fund Lp, Abdiel Capital Lp, Abdiel Capital Advisors Lp, Colin Moran acquired a total of 1702944 shares at an average price of $28.22. The insider spent $48,064,574.31 to acquire those share.

What’s Happening: Cricut recently reported upbeat second-quarter results.

What Cricut Does: Cricut Inc designs and builds a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods.

B. Riley Financial

The Trade: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) Chairman & Co-CEO Bryant R Riley acquired a total of 9364 shares at an average price of $64.95. To acquire these shares, it cost $608,147.98.

What’s Happening: The company recently appointed Renée E. LaBran to its Board of Directors.

What B. Riley Financial Does: B. Riley Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company.

Energizer

The Trade: Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) EVP, Chief Financial Officer Timothy W Gorman bought a total of 5875 shares at an average price of $40.89. The insider spent $240,229.93 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Energizer, last week, agreed to repurchase $75 million of its common stock in an accelerated share repurchase program with JPMorgan Chase, N.A.

What Energizer Does: Energizer Holdings makes and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products.

Cooper-Standard Holdings

The Trade: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Independent Director Stephen A. van Oss acquired a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $23.92. To acquire these shares, it cost $478,452.08.

What’s Happening: Cooper-Standard Holdings, earlier during the month, reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 56.6% year-on-year, to $533.2 million.

What Cooper-Standard Does: Cooper-Standard Holdings is a supplier of rubber and resin products for the automotive industry.