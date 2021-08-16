DiDi Initiates Pay Transparency For Drivers Post Clampdown: Reuters
- China's Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) equivalent DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) added a new function to its drivers' app to understand how much they earn and how much passengers pay for each ride, Reuters reports.
- It was available in seven of China's cities, including Shenyang and Changchun, for now. Didi will continue to adjust its pricing strategy after receiving drivers' responses.
- In May, China's state news agency Xinhua slammed Didi for collecting over 30% of what customers pay for a ride.
- Didi defended that drivers on average received 79.1% of passenger fees for rides last year and that 3.1% of fees went towards its profit.
- Multiple Chinese regulators are probing the ride-hailing company for customer data handling. DiDi had to lower its IPO valuation amid the crackdown.
- The ride-hailing business is already battling the challenges of high fares despite the drivers' return to work.
- Price Action: DIDI shares traded lower by 2.70% at $8.10 in the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.