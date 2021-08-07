 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uber, Lyft Drivers Are Back To Work, But Prices At Record High
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 07, 2021 3:31pm   Comments
Share:
Uber, Lyft Drivers Are Back To Work, But Prices At Record High
  • The fares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) in the U.S. are at a record high, despite their drivers returning to work. The fares have risen month-to-month from February through July, WSJ reports quoting Rakuten Intelligence’s data.   
  • Consumers have paid over 50% more for a ride in July compared with January 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • In June, both Uber and Lyft hiked their fares amid driver shortages. 

  • According to Uber, 30% more drivers signed up for work in July compared with June. 

  • Similarly, 50% more drivers at Lyft signed up in the three-month period, which ended in June compared with the preceding three months. 

  • Uber has said that the prices were returning to pre-Covid levels in cities or states that had ended unemployment benefits. 

  • Lyft has said that its third-quarter revenue would take a hit as it has spent $572 million on driver incentives through the second quarter. 

  • Uber said its drivers are making more than $40 an hour. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER + LYFT)

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: LyondellBasell, Prologis, Royal Dutch Shell And More
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Robinhood, Moderna, Tesla And More
Understanding Uber Technologies's Unusual Options Activity
Disney And Salesforce Gain As The DIA Finishes Higher Thursday
What's Happening With Lyft's Stock Thursday?
7 Uber Analysts Break Down Q2 Earnings: 'Risk Is Passing And Stock Oversold'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 Coronavirus drivers Hike Pandemic prices highNews Travel General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com