Elon Musk Says SpaceX Will "Probably" Be Ready To Land Humans On Moon Before 2024
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 15, 2021 1:21pm   Comments
  • SpaceX founder and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) owner Elon Musk on Saturday said that he expects to have the Starship lunar lander ready for the moon mission before 2024.

  • When asked about Starship's progress on the moon mission project on Twitter by the account "Everything Artemis", Musk replied, "probably sooner."

  • In April, SpaceX got the $2.89 billion NASA contract to build the lunar lander. 

  • The company won the contract over two other bidders, including Amazon.com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Jeff Bezos Blue Origin.

  • NASA hopes to test crewed Artemis flights by 2023, with the Moon landing in 2024.

  • According to the report, SpaceX's HLS Starship would remain in space, used for multiple trips between lunar orbit and the Moon's surface. 

  • The Starship is capable of carrying up to 100 people at a time to the Red Planet.

  • In its Artemis overview, the agency said, "2024 is not an arbitrary date. It is the most ambitious date possible, and our success at the Moon, and later, at Mars, will be grounded in our national goals and robust capabilities."

  • Musk says he plans to send 1 million people to Mars by 2050.

