4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
comScore
The Trade: comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) Director Itzhak Fisher acquired a total of 100000 shares shares at an average price of $3.20. The insider spent $320,000.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: ComScore recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
What comScore Does: comScore Inc is a United States-based company that provides digital media analytics services to customers in the media, advertising, and marketing industries.
Audacy
The Trade: Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Chairman, President and CEO David J Field acquired a total of 125000 shares at an average price of $3.06. To acquire these shares, it cost $382,512.50.
What’s Happening: Audacy, last week, reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 73% year-on-year to $304.5 million, missing the analyst consensus of $308.24 million.
What Audacy Does: Audacy is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company engaged in the segment of audio.
Arlington Asset Investment
The Trade: Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) President and CEO Rock Tonkel Jr acquired a total of 15000 shares shares at an average price of $3.84. The insider spent 57,660.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: Arlington Asset, last week, reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
What Arlington Asset Investment Does: Arlington Asset Investment Corp is a U.S. based principal investment company.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions
The Trade: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) 10% owner NW Lp, Nw Fund Lp, Nw Fund Gp Llc, Nw Gp Inc, Aron English acquired a total of 3657950 shares at an average price of $3.99. To acquire these shares, it cost $14,578,506.34.
What’s Happening: DIRTT, last week, reported results for its second quarter.
What DIRTT Environmental Solutions Does: Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Penny Stocks Insider BuyingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas