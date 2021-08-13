 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 11:01am   Comments
Share:
4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

comScore

The Trade: comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) Director Itzhak Fisher acquired a total of 100000 shares shares at an average price of $3.20. The insider spent $320,000.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: ComScore recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.

What comScore Does: comScore Inc is a United States-based company that provides digital media analytics services to customers in the media, advertising, and marketing industries.

Audacy

The Trade: Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Chairman, President and CEO David J Field acquired a total of 125000 shares at an average price of $3.06. To acquire these shares, it cost $382,512.50.

What’s Happening: Audacy, last week, reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 73% year-on-year to $304.5 million, missing the analyst consensus of $308.24 million.

What Audacy Does: Audacy is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company engaged in the segment of audio.

Arlington Asset Investment

The Trade: Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) President and CEO Rock Tonkel Jr acquired a total of 15000 shares shares at an average price of $3.84. The insider spent 57,660.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Arlington Asset, last week, reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.

What Arlington Asset Investment Does: Arlington Asset Investment Corp is a U.S. based principal investment company.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions

The Trade: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) 10% owner NW Lp, Nw Fund Lp, Nw Fund Gp Llc, Nw Gp Inc, Aron English acquired a total of 3657950 shares at an average price of $3.99. To acquire these shares, it cost $14,578,506.34.

What’s Happening: DIRTT, last week, reported results for its second quarter.

What DIRTT Environmental Solutions Does: Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AUD + AAIC)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Audacy Stocks Falls On Missing Q2 Estimates, Weak Q3 Outlook
Audacy: Q2 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Insider BuyingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com