Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT) - P/E: 7.98 Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) - P/E: 5.22 Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) - P/E: 5.84 Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) - P/E: 3.33 Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) - P/E: 5.44

Amcon Distributing's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 6.48, whereas in Q2, they were at 4.33. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.43%, which has decreased by 0.08% from 0.51% last quarter.

Alico's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.51, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.66. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.19%, which has increased by 3.88% from 2.31% last quarter.

Most recently, Graham Hldgs reported earnings per share at 3.88, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 4.18. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.97%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 0.98% last quarter.

Big Lots has reported Q1 earnings per share at 2.62, which has increased by 1.16% compared to Q4, which was 2.59. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.9%, which has decreased by 0.08% from 1.98% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Ingles Markets experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 2.58 in Q2 and is now 3.79. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.11%, which has increased by 0.08% from 1.03% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.