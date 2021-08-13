 Skip to main content

Nio Supplier Innovusion Raises $66M In Series B Plus Financing
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 8:01am   Comments
  • Innovusion, a designer and developer of image-grade LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology), has raised $66 million in Series B Plus financing. 
  • Innovusion provides LiDARs for Nio Inc's (NYSE: NIO) flagship autonomous sedan, the ET7.
  • The funding was led by Guotai Junan International Private Equity Fund (GTJAI) with participation from Shunwei Capital.
  • Innovusion's existing investors, Nio Capital, F-Prime Capital, Eight Roads Ventures, and Temasek, also participated in the round.
  • Innovusion will use the capital to increase the production capabilities of its automotive-grade LiDARs, expand its global footprint, and expand its research and development efforts.
  • Price Action: NIO shares are trading lower by 1.39% at $41.88 in premarket on the last check Friday.

