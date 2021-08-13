Samsung SDI Eyes EV Battery Plant In Illinois: Reuters
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) affiliate Samsung SDI Co Ltd (OTC: SSDIY) plans to build a battery plant in Normal, central Illinois, Reuters reported as per Senator Dick Durbin based on a press conference video.
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) backed electric-vehicle startup Rivian has a factory in Normal and said that Samsung SDI would supply battery cells for its vehicles in April.
- Previously Reuters reported Samsung's battery plant plans and its plans to supply batteries manufactured at a potential U.S. factory with EV makers, including Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) and Rivian.
