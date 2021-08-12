 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Supplier Foxconn Aims To Begin Mass-Producing EVs In US Within 2 Years As Smartphone Sales Slump: Report
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 12, 2021 11:38pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Supplier Foxconn Aims To Begin Mass-Producing EVs In US Within 2 Years As Smartphone Sales Slump: Report

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn, said Thursday it plans to begin mass production electric vehicles in the United States and Thailand, Nikkei Asia reported.

What Happened: Foxconn Chair Young Liu reportedly said at the company’s April-June quarter earnings call that “Our plans are to begin mass production in the U.S. and Thailand respectively in 2023.” 

“Other than in the U.S. and Thailand, we are also in talks with possible locations in Europe too as part of our global EV footprint strategy," Liu said, as per Nikkei Asia.

The U.S. plant will address the needs of Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR), an EV startup, for which Foxconn will start building EVs by the end of 2023, the executive disclosed.

The plant in Thailand will be a joint venture with local oil and gas giant PTT and will focus on the development of a platform and component production for EVs, as per Liu. 

The planned capacity at the Thai facility will reach 150,000 to 200,000 units, reported Nikkei Asia. 

Why It Matters: Foxconn’s second-quarter net income rose 30% on a year-over-year basis to NT$ 29.8 billion ($1.07 billion), beating an estimate of NT$25.7 billion ($923.29 million).

The Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier expects sales of smartphones to fall sequentially this quarter, as per Bloomberg.

See Also: Apple Has Added More Suppliers In China Than Anywhere Else, Sidelining Political Concerns: SCMP

In March, it was reported that Foxconn was exploring North American manufacturing sites with possible locations spanning Wisconsin or Mexico.

Mexico has been ruled out as a possible location but the company is still negotiating with three U.S. states including Wisconsin, as per Nikkei Asia.

Foxconn supplies to a number of large tech names such as Apple, Microsoft Inc (NASDAQ: MSFT), Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN). 

Read Next: Apple Supplier Foxconn To Buy $90.7M Wafer Fab In Bid To Ramp Up EV Foray

Photo by Nadkachna on Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HNHPF)

iPhone Supplier Foxconn Sees Sales Correction Amid Holiday Season: Bloomberg
Apple Enlists More Asian Suppliers to Ramp Up iPhone 13 Production as Launch Schedule Looms: Report
Fisker To Begin Production Prototype Testing This Year, Lays Out Global Retail-Stores Plan
Apple Said To Be Boosting iPhone Production In Anticipation Of High Demand
What We Know About Apple's Next iPhone
Apple Supplier Foxconn Sees 20% Surge In Q2 Revenue
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs foxconn smartphonesNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com