Yankees, White Sox Play At The 'Field Of Dreams': Here's How To Watch And Bet On The Game

“If you build it, they will come.”

The quote from the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams” is one of the most well-known movie quotes of all time and will be a feature point of a Major League Baseball game Thursday night.

The Field of Dreams Game: Postponed a year due to COVID-19, the “Field of Dreams” game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will take place in Dyersville, Iowa at 7 p.m. ET tonight.

Dyersville is the filming location of the “Field of Dreams” movie and has a population of around 4,000. The city will get a big increase for one night with around 8,000 people expected to be in attendance for the “Field of Dreams” game.

Tickets were available via a lottery for fans in Iowa and Chicago White Sox season ticket holders. The face value of tickets ranges from $375 to $425. Tickets are selling as high as $1,400 on the secondary market.

The movie released May 5, 1989, grossed $64.4 million domestically and $84.4 million worldwide and ranks on many lists as one of the top baseball and sports movies of all time. The movie was released by Universal Pictures.

How To Watch: The “Field of Dreams” game will air on Fox, a unit of Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX), and will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com.

Betting on Field of Dreams Game: For bettors, the matchup is a battle between teams headed in different directions. The White Sox had the best record in baseball earlier this season and are now ranked third in the AL with a 67-48 record. The White Sox are 4-4 over their last eight games, including two straight losses.

The Yankees are sixth in the American League with a 63-51 record and find themselves in the midst of a hot streak. The Yankees have won seven of the last nine games played and 12 of their last 16 games.

The battle could be on the mound with newly acquired Andrew Heany pitching for the Yankees. Heaney has a 7-8 record and 5.45 ERA on the season but is 2-1 with the Yankees and pitching better.

The White Sox turn to Lance Lynn who has a 10-3 record on the season and 2.04 ERA. Lynn has won four of his last five starts.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) has the White Sox favored at -190 and a Yankees win paying out +160. The over/under is set at 9.5 runs for the game.

FanDuel, owned by Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY), is offering a Field of Dinger bonus that will pay out $5 for each home run hit in the “Field of Dreams” game if you place a bet on a three leg single game parlay for the game.

PointsBet is offering boosted odds of +225 if the Yankees win and Aaron Judge gets a hit in the game, adding to his three-game hit streak.

DraftKings is offering a big bet on home runs with a bet of the Yankees to hit three or more home runs paying +475.

It’s hard to ignore the stellar pitching record of Lynn. The surging record of the Yankees and the +160 payout looks enticing as a bet here.

If you build it, he will come. Kevin Costner has returned. #MLBatFieldofDreams pic.twitter.com/CbUusN1175 — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2021

Photo: @MLB