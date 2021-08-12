PureCycle, SK Global Chemical Partner To Open Ultra-Pure Recycling Plant In South Korea
- PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SK Global Chemical, a technology-driven global chemical company headquartered in South Korea. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- This MOU will enable the building and operating of a recycling facility in South Korea to transform polypropylene (PP) waste into ultra-pure polypropylene resin (UPRP).
- PureCycle and SK Global Chemical will work towards solving the ongoing plastic waste crisis in South Korea and around the globe.
- The MOU intends to develop solvent-based recycling operations in the Asia Pacific and add to the facility locations already growing across the U.S.
- Price Action: PCT shares traded higher by 12.4% at $16.035 on the last check Thursday.
