 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PureCycle, SK Global Chemical Partner To Open Ultra-Pure Recycling Plant In South Korea
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 3:33pm   Comments
Share:
PureCycle, SK Global Chemical Partner To Open Ultra-Pure Recycling Plant In South Korea
  • PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCTsigned a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SK Global Chemical, a technology-driven global chemical company headquartered in South Korea. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • This MOU will enable the building and operating of a recycling facility in South Korea to transform polypropylene (PP) waste into ultra-pure polypropylene resin (UPRP). 
  • PureCycle and SK Global Chemical will work towards solving the ongoing plastic waste crisis in South Korea and around the globe.
  • The MOU intends to develop solvent-based recycling operations in the Asia Pacific and add to the facility locations already growing across the U.S.
  • Price Action: PCT shares traded higher by 12.4% at $16.035 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PCT)

54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2021
PureCycle Partners With Gulfspan Industrial To Build, Reserve Construction Space In Texas
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
One In Five Russell 3000 Additions Went Public Via SPAC: What Investors Should Know
DraftKings Falls On Hindenburg Short Report, Calls Out Sports Betting Co. For Skirting Law & Hiding 'Black Market Operations'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com