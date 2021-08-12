 Skip to main content

Abercrombie & Fitch Partners With Online Retailer Zappos
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 10:32am   Comments
Abercrombie & Fitch Partners With Online Retailer Zappos
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANFhas partnered with online shoe and clothing retailer, Zappos.com to bring its apparel to a larger U.S. consumer base. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Customers can shop on Zappos for Abercrombie & Fitch items beginning August 16. 
  • The two brands will team up to create an exclusive footwear capsule available only on Zappos.com and Abercrombie.com through the partnership.
  • "We're constantly focused on listening to what our customers need and want from us. In our stores and across social media, they have voiced their desire for footwear to complete their outfits – and we're thrilled to make that a reality," said Carey Collins Krug, SVP and Head of Marketing of Abercrombie & Fitch.
  • Price Action: ANF shares are trading lower by 2.21% at $38.92 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

