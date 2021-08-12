4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

McEwen Mining

The Trade: McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) CFO Manyue Anna Laddkruger acquired a total of 20000 shares shares at an average price of 1.07. The insider spent $21,400.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: McEwen Mining, last week, reported its second quarter results for the period ended June 30th, 2021.

What McEwen Mining Does: McEwen Mining Inc is a mining and minerals production and exploration company focused on precious and base minerals in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States.

PHX Minerals

The Trade: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) 10% owner Edenbrook Capital Llc, Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 7310 shares at an average price of $2.90. To acquire these shares, it cost $21,188.04.

What’s Happening: PHX Minerals, last week, reported a loss for its third quarter.

What PHX Minerals Does: PHX Minerals, previously Panhandle Oil & Gas, is an oil and natural gas mineral company that has employed a strategy to shift the core of its business away from drilling and toward perpetual mineral and natural gas ownership.

HC2 Holdings

The Trade: HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) President and CEO Wayne Barr Jr. acquired a total of 2500 shares shares at an average price of $3.86. The insider spent $9,649.75 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: HC2 Holdings, last week, swung to a loss in its second quarter.

What HC2 Holdings Does: HC2 Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that has a portfolio of subsidiaries in a variety of operating segments which include Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Spectrum, Insurance, and Other.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) Director Arnold C Hanish acquired a total of 7000 shares at an average price of $0.88. To acquire these shares, it cost $6,167.00.

What’s Happening: Salarius Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.

What Salarius Pharmaceuticals Does: Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing effective treatments for cancers with high, unmet medical need.