WhatsApp Will Be Able To Migrate Chat History Between Mobile Operating Systems: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 5:24pm   Comments
WhatsApp Will Be Able To Migrate Chat History Between Mobile Operating Systems: Report
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) owned WhatsApp's users will be able to migrate their entire chat history between mobile operating systems, TechCrunch reports.
  • It transfers chat histories using a physical Lightning to USB-C cable, the Verge reports. It will overwrite any existing backups if one uses it to migrate chat history and back it up.
  • The feature will soon be available to Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Android devices. However, no time frame was announced.
  • It will help them transfer their WhatsApp voice notes, photos, and conversations securely between devices when they switch between mobile operating systems.
  • The new feature will allow transfers from iOS to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (OTC: SSNLF) new foldable device at first, and subsequently to Samsung devices running Android 10 and up in the coming weeks.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.32% at $359.96 on Wednesday.
  • Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

