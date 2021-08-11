Disney Cancels Planned Scarlett Johansson Feature 'Tower Of Terror' In Wake Of Salary Dispute Lawsuit: Report

The feud between Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson has taken a new twist with the studio reportedly canceling planned projects it previously announced with the two-time Oscar-nominated actress.

What Happened: According to a report on the entertainment site GiantFreakinRobot.com based on information from “one of our trusted and proven inside sources,” Disney has dropped the “Tower of Terror” project that Johansson was scheduled to star in and produce through her These Pictures company.

“Tower of Terror” is based on the popular Disney theme park ride. Collider first reported the project had the greenlight in June, with “Toy Story 4” director Josh Cooley at work on a screenplay. The ride inspired a 1997 made-for-television Disney film with Steve Guttenberg and the studio has trying to develop a theatrical feature since 2015.

What Else Happened: Besides giving “Tower of Terror” the kibosh, the studio is also closing the door on any potential future projects with Johansson, who sued Disney over breach of contract in connection with having her “Black Widow” salary linked to the film’s theatrical release. The studio gave the film a simultaneous theatrical and streaming release, which Johansson said violated her contract and ensured she would be receiving less money for her performance.

Johansson’s only other 2021 film role will be a voice performance in the animated film “Sing 2” from Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Pictures, which is scheduled for a December release. She is in pre-production as star and producer on the science-fiction drama “Bride,” which will be released by A24 and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

In early 2020, Johansson and Chris Evans were cited in multiple entertainment media sources as being in talks to star in a remake of the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” for the AT&T (NYSE: T) subsidiary Warner Bros. However, Evans told an interviewer in March the project has been put on indefinite hold because the projected film budget became too large.

Photo: courtesy of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.