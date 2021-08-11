T-Mobile Agrees To Raise $2B Via Institutional Senior Note Offering For Debt Financing
- T-Mobile US Inc's (NASDAQ: TMUS) subsidiary T-Mobile USA, Inc has agreed to sell $1.3 billion 3.4% Senior Secured Notes due 2052 and $700 million 3.6% Senior Secured Notes due 2060 in a private institutional offering.
- The New 2060 Notes will constitute an additional issuance of T-Mobile USA's 3.6% Senior Secured Notes due 2060, including the $1 billion issued on Oct. 28.
- T-Mobile USA will utilize the offering proceeds, together with cash on hand, to redeem its 4.5% Senior Notes due 2026 and 4.5% Senior Notes due 2026-1 held by Deutsche Telekom AG (OTC: DTEGF) (OTC: DTEGY).
- T-Mobile US held $7.8 billion in cash and equivalents and $65.9 billion in long-term debt as of Jun. 30.
- T-Mobile shares have gained 6.2% year-to-date.
- Price Action: TMUS shares closed higher by 0.15% at $143.20 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.