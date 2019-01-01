QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
18.76 - 19.06
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/5.2K
Div / Yield
0.72/3.86%
52 Wk
17.13 - 22.29
Mkt Cap
95B
Payout Ratio
52.63
Open
18.76
P/E
14.44
EPS
0.19
Shares
5B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 9:41PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 3:12PM
Deutsche Telekom is Germany's incumbent telephone company and offers integrated telecommunication services, fixed and mobile, in several countries. Its U.S. business, T-Mobile, is among the largest wireless phone companies in the country, having recently acquired the fourth mobile provider, Sprint. Apart from Germany and the U.S., the company operates in other European countries like Greece, the Netherlands or Poland among others. The firm's strategy has been to increase its scale (Sprint acquisition), improve operations through digitalization and invest in its networks.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Deutsche Telekom Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deutsche Telekom (DTEGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX: DTEGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deutsche Telekom.

Q

What is the target price for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Deutsche Telekom

Q

Current Stock Price for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGF)?

A

The stock price for Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX: DTEGF) is $19.06 last updated Today at 3:27:58 PM.

Q

Does Deutsche Telekom (DTEGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Telekom.

Q

When is Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF) reporting earnings?

A

Deutsche Telekom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Deutsche Telekom (DTEGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deutsche Telekom.

Q

What sector and industry does Deutsche Telekom (DTEGF) operate in?

A

Deutsche Telekom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.