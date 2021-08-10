Home Depot Opens Three Distribution Centers; To Bring 500 Jobs To Baltimore
- Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) has opened three new distribution centers in Sparrows Point's revitalized Tradepoint Atlantic development.
- The newly opened facility is an 812,000-square-foot building and offers fulfillment for online orders, providing a broader range of products directly to customers.
- The distribution centers will bring about 500 new full- and part-time jobs to Baltimore and provide faster delivery options to customers in the region.
- "By investing in our supply chain, we'll continue to meet the changing expectations of our Pro and DIY customers – getting us closer to our goal of offering same day and next day delivery to 90 percent of the U.S. population," said SVP supply chain, Stephanie Smith.
- Home Depot operates five distribution centers across the state of Maryland, servicing 42 stores.
- Price Action: HD shares are trading higher by 0.85% at $331.54 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.