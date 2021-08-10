 Skip to main content

Blue Apron Holdings Partners With Chef Sam Kass To Create Collaborative Menu For Undisclosed Terms
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 11:18am   Comments
  • Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRNis partnering with former White House Senior Policy Advisor and Chef Sam Kass to bring his flexible and non-prescriptive cooking approach to kitchens around the country. The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.
  • The recipes will be available on the Two-Serving and Four-Serving Signature menu and are customizable by choosing between two protein options. It has an additional variety of three Add-ons to add an appetizer or side dish.
  • Blue Apron x Chef Sam Kass recipes will be available through the website and mobile app for three consecutive weeks through September 20.
  • Price Action: APRN shares traded lower by 2.65% at $4.41 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

