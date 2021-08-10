 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 9:40am   Comments
Share:

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) - P/E: 8.45
  2. Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) - P/E: 9.79
  3. Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) - P/E: 4.14
  4. Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) - P/E: 9.32
  5. Network-1 Technologies (AMEX:NTIP) - P/E: 8.08

Bel Fuse has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.64, which has increased by 378.26% compared to Q1, which was -0.23. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.61%, which has increased by 0.27% from last quarter's yield of 1.34%.

This quarter, Sanmina experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.01 in Q2 and is now 0.99. Sanmina does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Aviat Networks's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.49, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.48. Aviat Networks does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Turtle Beach's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.14, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.52. Turtle Beach does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Network-1 Technologies saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.06 in Q4 to 0.38 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.75%, which has decreased by 1.77% from 4.52% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (BELFA + SANM)

12 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Recap: Sanmina Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Bel Fuse Stock Gains On Q2 Volume Growth; $314M Backlog
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com