 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

eBay Extends Small Business Grant Program Into Second Year
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 06, 2021 5:10pm   Comments
Share:
eBay Extends Small Business Grant Program Into Second Year

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is extending its Up & Running grants program for small businesses into a second year.

What Happened: The program allocates $500,000 in funding and education resources to encourage the growth small businesses operating on eBay. For its second year, the program will continue its rewarding of $10,000 grant packages to 50 U.S.-based eBay business sellers.

The grant recipients receive a package consisting of cash, premium access to guided online learning content through eBay’s Seller School and direct training and coaching from expert sellers and eBay Growth Advisors.

eBay is continuing its partnership with the business accelerator Hello Alice, whose platform will be used to bring the recipients into an online community of similar businesses for peer-to-peer networking and access to free tools and resources for business owners.

See Also: Benzinga Power Hour: Stocks To Buy

Why It Is Happening: “Small businesses power our economy, our communities and eBay’s marketplace,” said Andrea Stairs, eBay’s chief marketing officer and vice president of the seller community, who added that continuing the Up & Running Grants program “is part of eBay's steadfast commitment in supporting and empowering our small business sellers through the relentless challenges brought on by the global pandemic.”

Applications for the new Up & Running Grants cohort are being accepted through Sept. 3 via an online application.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBAY)

Tesla And eBay Fall As The QQQ Closes Lower
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Oscar Mayer Auctions Limited-Edition Hot Doge Wieners On eBay
Understanding eBay's Unusual Options Activity
Why Is Dogecoin Moving Higher Today?
Unusual Options Activity Insight: eBay
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Up & Running grantsNews Small Business

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com