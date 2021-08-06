Qiagen's COVID-19 Antigen Test Gets FDA Emergency Use Approval
- The FDA has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to Qiagen N.V.'s (NYSE: QGEN) QIAreach SARS CoV-2 Antigen Test.
- The rapid, portable test can detect COVID-19 antigen in people with active infections in 2 to 15 minutes.
- The test can process an average of around 30 swab samples per hour, providing digital test results that do not require subjective interpretation.
- The QIAreach test is the second Qiagen COVID-19 test to use the digital eHub and eStick system developed in partnership with Australian digital diagnostics company, Ellume.
- Lab professionals will now be able to run tests to detect both previous and active infections on one device simultaneously, with each testing slot operating independently of the others.
- Each Digital eHub device, with a capacity for up to 8 eSticks, can simultaneously run QIAreach COVID-19 antigen and antibody tests.
- Price Action: QGEN shares closed down 0.72% at $52.36 on Friday.
