 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Qiagen Stock Gains As Non COVID Sales Boosts Q2 Topline, Bottom-line

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 8:26am   Comments
Share:
Qiagen Stock Gains As Non COVID Sales Boosts Q2 Topline, Bottom-line
  • Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) reported after the close of the market Thursday that its second-quarter revenues jumped 28% Y/Y as growth in its core product portfolio tempered, flagging non-COVID-19-related sales.
  • It reported total revenues of $567.3 million, in line with preliminary numbers provided earlier this month and beating analysts' consensus estimate of $554.4 million. 
  • At constant exchange rates (CER), Q2 revenue growth was 24%.
  • Sales for non-COVID-related product groups rose 52% at CER to $407.6 million in Q2 and represented 72% of total sales. Meanwhile, COVID-19 product group sales declined 17% at CER to $159.7 million from a year ago as testing demand waned due to increased vaccination uptake.
  • Q2 consumables and related revenues grew 28% at CER to about $498 million, while instrument sales fell 3% at CER to $69 million. 
  • Sales of non-COVID-19 testing kits represented about two-thirds of the Sample technologies product group and rose nearly 30% at CER, buoying a double-digit year-over-year decline in kits used for COVID-19 testing.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.66 beat the consensus of $.62.
  • Adjusted operating income increased 23% to $196.4 million, bit margin compressed to 34.6% from 36.1% a year ago.
  • Price Action: QGEN shares are up 2.26% at $53.40 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QGEN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Disappointing Q2, Atreca Falls On Data, FDA Nod For Viatris, Nuvalent, Icosavax IPOs
Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Big Pharma Earnings, Iterum FDA Decision, Alzheimer's Conference, IPOs and More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2021
Analyzing Qiagen's Unusual Options Activity
Qiagen Stock Drops After Trimming FY21 Earnings Forecast On Weaker COVID-19 Testing Trends
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com